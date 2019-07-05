This time of the year, we celebrate freedom with fireworks and flags. It is a time of festivity; boating, swimming, eating watermelons. But seriously we know something of the price of the freedom, we know that freedom is not free. We have seen pictures of row after row of crosses commemorating those who paid the ultimate price. We have met those who have come home with ugly battle scars and limbs blown off. We know those who deal with mental and emotional scars that shall haunt them the rest of their natural life. We owe a special debt of gratitude to our veterans. They paid the price that we might be free.

But today I wish to share two quotes from two of our presidents—one from each party. There is wisdom and warning in each. Take a moment and ponder their words.

“Without God, there is no virtue, because there’s no prompting of the conscience. Without God, we’re mired in the material, that flat world that tells us only what the senses perceive. Without God, there is a coarsening of the society. And without God, democracy will not and cannot long endure. If we ever forget that we’re One Nation Under God, then we will be a nation gone under.” President Ronald Reagan

“We in this country, in this generation are, by destiny rather than choice, the watchmen on the walls of world freedom. We ask, therefore, that we may be worthy of our power and responsibility, that we may exercise our strength with wisdom and restraint, and that we may achieve in our time and for all time the ancient vision of ‘peace on earth, goodwill toward men.’ That must always be our goal. For as was written long ago, ‘Except the Lord keep the city, the watchmen watch but in vain’.” President John F. Kennedy

Dr. Wayne Shaw (R-Grove) has been a member of the Oklahoma Senate since 2014. Prior to that he served as the senior pastor at First Christian Church, Grove, for many years.