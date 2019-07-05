Over 200 quilts have been designed, cut, pieced, stitched, quilted, finished and are ready to hang at the "My Oklahoma Home" Quilt Show July 19 - 20 at the Grove Civic Center. Visitors can view quilts on display in fourteen categories and can vote on their favorite! Admission is only $5. No admission charge for children under 12. There will be vendors, a man cave, demonstrations, bed turnings, boutique, and a special exhibit by featured artist Eudora Read.

The quilt show is sponsored by the Grand Lake 'O the Cherokees Quilt Guild which has meetings on the first Friday of each month. The next meeting will be July 5 at 10:00 in Room 6 at the Grove Community Center. The program will answer questions about the quilt show and what to expect from the procedures. This will be especially informative to those who have never entered a quilt show.

For more information on the guild and the July 19 - 20 quilt show, go to www.glocauiltguild.org.