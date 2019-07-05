MIAMI — The Cisco (Texas) College Wranglers won their first three games of 2018 by a 205-33 margin.

The rest of the way, they scored 210 points and won just another two times.

Northeastern A&M hosts Cisco Saturday, Oct. 26 in the regular season finale.

The Wranglers (5-4 and 3-4 in the Southwest Junior College Athletic Conference) pounded Rezolution Prep 99-0 and Texas A&T Institute 72-6.

In the game against Rezolution Prep, Cisco had 394 yards in total offense, including just 88 rushing.

The Wranglers were up 30-0 after the first quarter, rolled into the break ahead 57-0 and erupted for 28 points in the third period.

NEO rolled to a 49-12 win against the Wranglers last season, clinching second place in the SWJCFC in the process.

It locked up a first-round playoff game for the Norsemen, who had traveled about 2,228 miles the previous couple of weeks.

Northeastern A&M jumped out to a 21-7 lead, with Cisco’s points coming off a turnover.

Darran Williams scored three times for the Norse, including an 80-yard scamper with 10:54 left in the third quarter.

Guy Myers accounted for the other two NEO scores, including a 15-yard run in the second quarter to give the Golden Norse the lead for good.

Myers hooked up with Chris Potts on a 60-yard scoring play.

Cisco had 380 yards in total offense, but picked up only 98 of that via the run.

That was about 5 yards below their season average.

NEO forced the Wranglers to cough the ball up three times, twice on fumbles and another via an interception.