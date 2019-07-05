Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) has announced its President’s and Dean’s Honor Rolls for the spring semester of the 2019 academic year. To qualify for the President’s List, a student must carry a minimum of twelve hours and maintain 4.0 grade point average. To qualify for the Dean’s List a student must carry a minimum of twelve credit-bearing hours and maintain a 3.5 grade point average.

NEO is located in Miami, OK and offers Associate in Arts, Associate in Science, and Associate in Applied Science degrees, as well as numerous one- and two-year certificate programs. NEO is the largest two-year residential college in the state of Oklahoma.

The following students who were named to the President’s Honor Roll and Dean’s Honor Roll respectively for the spring semester of the 2019 academic year:

President's Honor Roll

Serenity Barnes - Grove, OK

Billie Clarkson - Grove, OK

Erin Dell - Grove, OK

Vanessa Hernandez - Grove, OK

Cooper Sampson - Grove, OK

Ahana Sixkiller - Grove, OK

Jt Allen - Jay, OK

Levi Davis - Jay, OK

Mattie Haynes - Jay, OK

Dean's Honor Roll

Chance Brown - Colcord, OK

Jade Creekkiller - Colcord, OK

Hannah Dinesen - Grove, OK

Taylor Freeman - Grove, OK

Brittney Gilpin - Grove, OK

Brooklyn Grant - Grove, OK

Jessica Jennings - Grove, OK

Paige Martin - Grove, OK

Candice Nelson - Grove, OK

Shelby Rutherford - Grove, OK

Roy Stovall - Grove, OK

Madison Winfrey - Grove, OK

Callie Callihan - Jay, OK

Anastasiya Dunaway-Knight - Jay, OK

Jade Frazier - Jay, OK

Ethan Griffin - Jay, OK

Billy Overbey - Jay, OK