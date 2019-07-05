The Northeast Oklahoma Board of Realtors recently awarded 19 college scholarships to area students in Craig, Delaware, Mayes, and Ottawa counties.

The 2019 $500 Scholarship Recipients are:

Maya Sharp and Keith John Sherwood II, Jay

Chance Victory, Chelsea High School

Emma Fields, Tegan Heard, Dusty Cheyenne Mitchell, and Kaitlin Sargent, Grove

Colten Bronc Dale, Colcord

Kolton Browning, Miami

Hailee Schaper, Welch

Kallie Asher, Kansas

Hunter Chandler, Ketchum

Remington Ward, Locust Grove

Alexis Coon, Salina

Emily Freeman, Pryor

Kyah Kingfisher and Jillian Swanger, Wyandotte

Madelynn Stutzman, Chouteau

These awards would not have been possible without the gracious donations of Apex Title Company, Grand River Abstract and Title Company, Taylor and Associates, Theresa Swift (AMC Mortgage), Zillow, and our realtors Sue Ackerson, Becky Bichard, Michael Bichard, Roger Bond, Shine Carson, Amy Cherry, Erin Davis, Cheryl Flood, Brenda Foulks, Kendra Gillette, Kathy Henderson, Marcie Hill, Ed Jones, Laketa Langley, Sharon Lebow, Tiffany McKibben, Jacqueline Palma, Chuck and Victoria Perry, Teresa Poindexter, Tom Quillin, Tom Sanders, Cathy Schaefer, Michael Urie, Lee Ann Walker, Donna White, and Dick Williams.