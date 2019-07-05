The Northeast Oklahoma Board of Realtors recently awarded 19 college scholarships to area students in Craig, Delaware, Mayes, and Ottawa counties.
The 2019 $500 Scholarship Recipients are:
Maya Sharp and Keith John Sherwood II, Jay
Chance Victory, Chelsea High School
Emma Fields, Tegan Heard, Dusty Cheyenne Mitchell, and Kaitlin Sargent, Grove
Colten Bronc Dale, Colcord
Kolton Browning, Miami
Hailee Schaper, Welch
Kallie Asher, Kansas
Hunter Chandler, Ketchum
Remington Ward, Locust Grove
Alexis Coon, Salina
Emily Freeman, Pryor
Kyah Kingfisher and Jillian Swanger, Wyandotte
Madelynn Stutzman, Chouteau
These awards would not have been possible without the gracious donations of Apex Title Company, Grand River Abstract and Title Company, Taylor and Associates, Theresa Swift (AMC Mortgage), Zillow, and our realtors Sue Ackerson, Becky Bichard, Michael Bichard, Roger Bond, Shine Carson, Amy Cherry, Erin Davis, Cheryl Flood, Brenda Foulks, Kendra Gillette, Kathy Henderson, Marcie Hill, Ed Jones, Laketa Langley, Sharon Lebow, Tiffany McKibben, Jacqueline Palma, Chuck and Victoria Perry, Teresa Poindexter, Tom Quillin, Tom Sanders, Cathy Schaefer, Michael Urie, Lee Ann Walker, Donna White, and Dick Williams.