Due to streaming, music has now become a victim of virality. Songs made famous only through their goofy, shareable, memeable nature blow up for no other reason than their novelty. While novelty tracks such as “Tubthumping” by Chumbawamba and “Here It Goes Again” by OK Go have always existed, this newfound accessibility to music has greatly increased the explosion of these one-hit wonders.

Lil Nas X (Nas) is the newest example of an artist rocketed into stardom based off of a meme. “Old Town Road” has been inescapable since it’s initial release. This track uses trap instrumentation and couples it with a southern twang and country lyrical subject. A later remix was released with Billy Ray Cyrus singing some of the vocals. This song, marketed as a country track, became the center of racial arguments when the country charts and radio snubbed the song. This brought up one major question: “What defines a country song?” The country genre is almost entirely driven by white artists, and by excluding Nas, a African-American man, many began to believe that the trap elements in the song aren’t what kept it off the radio. Instead, it was his skin color.

While the debate continues, Nas is capitalizing on his number 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with an EP titled “7 EP” (yes, that is the title). The contents of this release are a mixed bag. Some songs actually show some interesting genre blending and some come up short.

The real discussion comes in the genre choices used by Nas. As previously states, country is a sea of white artists with few inconsistencies. While there is no explicit proof of this, it seems as though Nas had hopes to disrupt the status quo. So, what would be the ideal thing to do after successfully disrupting a racial injustice? Continue to do so. While every track on this EP retains trap and rap elements, most attempt to incorporate sounds from other genres that face just as much inequality. “F9mily (You & Me)” takes a lot of influence from pop-punk, yet another genre led by white artists. “Bring U Down” is a rock track. There is a second country song and some tracks have this musical theatricality to them.

Nas seems to be an artist hoping to use this newfound success to make a statement. If he was able to be successful doing this in country, he seems to want to do the same in these other genres. There is no true proof of this social statement, but the evidence seems to support this idea. For this, despite the inconsistent quality of the individual tracks on this EP, redemptions still can be found.

— Noah Estes is a music columnist for the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise, a 2018 graduate of Bartlesville High School and a student at Rogers State University. He can be reached at estesnt@gmail.com, or on his YouTube channel, SMEB Reviews.