As the people stood in honor of the couple, “Here Comes the Bride” was played on the piano, by Betty Braughtigan, as this Bride and Groom, of 60 years, entered the fellowship hall.

Tom and Fay White have been a very happy couple—no matter what valleys of life they have passed through together. Because Jesus reigns supreme, in each of their hearts, He has greatly blessed their marriage.

And it is very evident that they are dearly loved by their family and friends—who came, from great distances, and who actually orchestrated this anniversary celebration.

They put together a pictorial arrangement of photos, taken from Tom and Fay’s childhood, youth, and even their wedding; and we all greatly appreciated looking at them.

One of the highlights of the celebration was a very special poem which one of the leaders, in our Ketchum church, had written and shared with the couple and all of us.

She read it, with such meaning, and I was so impressed that I wanted to share it with you;

and Marie Fisher gave her consent to do so.

Ode to My “Bride”

(In the words of Tom) By Marie Fisher

I met my “Bride” at the university that I would soon attend--

I knew I would marry her, immediately, right there and then.

I mean, just look at her, she’s beautiful inside and without—

She would surely be my “Bride”—and, of this, I had no doubt.

Fay wasn’t quite convinced that ours was real love at the first sight--

But after several months of dating, she became another Mrs. White.

Oh, we were young, in love, and so happy, as we started our new life—

Days were filled with love and laughter for we were now husband and wife

Yet life, along our journey, hasn’t always been rosy and gloss—

We, like so many others, have suffered heartache and great loss.

Through all these sixty years, we have clung to our Dearest Friend—

Jesus has held, and led us, and He will keep us until the end.

No matter what our journey has brought, I know one thing is true.

I could never have made it without my “Bride”—Yes, Fay, I mean you.