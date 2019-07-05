Ketchum Adventist Academy is now conducting appointments for potential students.

The academy is headed by Mrs. Dame Toews, who has nearly 30 years of teaching experience and is an accredited Adventist educator in both Oklahoma and Texas.

"[I have] a deep love for the children under [my] care and endeavor to help them grow physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually," said Toews.

Located just two miles north of Reasor's Grocery in Langley, OK, the academy sits at 35369 S. Hwy. 82. Ketchum Adventist Academy is accredited through Private School Accreditation, which is recognized by the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

Adventist Education statement:

"We all recognize that it’s not easy growing up these days. Young people face challenges, pressures and temptations unimaginable just a few years ago. In a world of turmoil and constant change, parents increasingly look to Adventist education to offer their children the tools they need to survive and succeed in this life—and for eternity.

More than 85% of Adventist graduates continue their education in college and 80% of Adventist graduates will earn their degree.

But some things—perhaps those that are most important—just can’t be measured in test scores and college completion rates. Around the world, in more than 6,709 schools, and through the inspired efforts of more than 65,679 Adventist teachers, young lives experience critical transformation.

It happens in morning worships, in earnest prayers, in community service projects and mission adventures. In so many little ways each day, our children find God and a future on their journey to excellence. And isn’t that worth everything?

On the path to the future, there are no shortcuts. No investment is too large, no sacrifice too great. In an uncertain world, Adventist education stands firm—offering parents and young people a foundation of academic excellence and Christian values."

For more information, call 918-782-7180.