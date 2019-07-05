NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee law barring ministers ordained online from officiating at marriage ceremonies is being challenged in federal court.

The Universal Life Church Monastery is suing to block the law from taking effect July 1, saying it violates the freedoms of speech and religion enshrined in the state and federal constitutions.

The Times Free Press reports that the civil complaint says the law discriminates by allowing only "favored" religions that appoint ministers through non-internet channels.

The attorney general's office says it will defend the state's position. The bill's sponsors said in April that it clarifies legal questions.

The Universal Life Church describes itself as a non-denominational spiritual organization that has ordained 20 million ministers who fill out a form online.

Pope warns against 'lukewarm' Christians

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has exhorted the faithful to avoid being smug or "lukewarm" Christians.

Francis celebrated Mass in St. Peter's Basilica on Saturday to mark the feast day of the Apostles Peter and Paul, Rome's patron saints. The pope encouraged humility among the faithful.

Francis said "whenever we consider ourselves smarter or better than others. That is the beginning of the end."

He told faithful to avoid becoming "lukewarm Christians living by half measures."

In a June 29 tradition, Francis blessed white, wool stoles destined for churchmen who were named as metropolitan archbishops in the past year.

He also that the presence of a delegation of Orthodox prelates at the ceremony "reminds us that we can spare no effort also in the journey toward full unity among believers."

Player retires to focus on faith

NEW YORK (AP) — Point guard Darren Collison has decided to retire from the NBA after 10 seasons to focus on being a Jehovah's Witness.

The 31-year-old Collison played for the Indiana Pacers the last two seasons. He told ESPN's The Undefeated in a letter Friday that he decided to retire primarily to concentrate on helping the less fortunate through his faith.

"While I still love basketball, I know there is something more important, which is my family and my faith," he wrote. "I am one of Jehovah's Witnesses and my faith means everything to me. I receive so much joy from volunteering to help others and participate in a worldwide ministry. The joy I feel is unmatched."

Collison was on verge of becoming an unrestricted free agent.

He averaged 12.5 points and 5.0 assists in 708 games with the New Orleans Hornets, Dallas Mavericks, LA Clippers, Sacramento Kings and Pacers. He was drafted out of UCLA in 2009 and was named an All-NBA rookie the following year.