On May 14, the Taco Bell Foundation awarded more than $4.5 million in Live Más Scholarships to 531 employees and youth to help students pursue their passions through education. Designed to help students pursue their unique passions that may not necessarily fit into the traditional “academic” or “athletic” categories, this year’s scholarship application drew more than 12,000 submissions. Scholarships range from $5,000-$25,000 per student and contribute to the Foundation’s goal of awarding $21 million by 2021.

WHAT: Out of this year’s 531 winners, 3 of them are youth from the Tulsa area. Of the more than $4.5 million being awarded this year, these students will receive $15,000 in total scholarships.

WHO:

• Hanna Glascow from Grove won $5,000, which she plans to use to pursue her passion of music at Southwest Baptist College

• Alexis Mateo-Merch from Tahlequah won $5,000 which she plans to use to pursue her passion of Psychology/Sociology at Northeastern University

• Myles Dement from Tulsa won $5,000 which he plans to use to pursue his passion of film making at University of Southern California