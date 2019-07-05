10U AAA Neosho Wildcats came into the 2019 Missouri USSSA AAA State Championship as the No. 8 seed. But don't sell the Wildcats short. While the Wildcats started the two-day tournament 0-2, they battled their way to the championship game at Champion Diamonds Field in Nevada, MO on Saturday, June 22nd culminating in a 9-4 loss to the Springfield Mavericks and receiving 2nd place overall in the tournament.

This season did not come easy to the young Wildcats. After dominating the beginning of the season with an 11-3 record in 10U AA, the Wildcats were bumped up to 10U AAA at the end of April, just 7 short weeks before the close of their Spring 2019 Travel Baseball Season. From there, they faced many challenges with a 6- 10-1 record in 10U AAA ending the season with a 17-13-1 record overall. Out of 9 tournaments throughout the season, the Wildcats made it to the championship game 4 times, taking 1st place in 3 of those tournaments. This is the Wildcats’ second year together.

"It was a memorable season," head coach Levi Patterson said. "But we have to tip our hats to the Mavericks. They had an incredible season and they were a class act throughout the tournament. I am very proud of this accomplishment because we were the only team in the tournament with boys from one town and one school district. They represented our town and community with integrity all season long. As coaches, we always remind our boys what it means to be a true team, and by doing so, that is a direct reflection of our entire program. We didn't get the ultimate prize, but it was an outstanding season by every measure."

The 10U AAA Neosho Wildcats have been selected to be the MVP Team during Neosho Night with the Springfield Cardinals on Saturday, July 27th at Hammons Field. The team will get to warm up with Springfield Cardinals players on the field prior to the game, will be announced with their coordinating player as they take the field at the start of the game and much more. Tickets are available to Neosho Night by contacting the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce at (417) 451-1925 or by emailing Janel Wilder at janel@neoshocc.com.