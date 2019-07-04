Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism is offering free, family-friendly storytelling events on Wednesdays in July. The two-hour program is hosted in the Cherokee National Peace Pavilion starting at 10 a.m.

Each week, Stories on the Square concludes with a different hands-on activity or craft. The make-and-take activity schedule is below:

July 10 – Paper plate masks

July 17 – “Root-runner” basket weaving

July 24 – Mini gourd masks

July 31 – Soapstone pendants

The Cherokee National Peace Pavilion is located at 177 S. Water Ave. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the Cherokee National Prison Museum, located at 124 E. Choctaw St.

Attendees will receive free admission to the Cherokee National Supreme Court Museum, Cherokee National Prison Museum, John Ross Museum and Sequoyah’s Cabin Museum following the program.

For information on Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism, including museum operations, please call (877) 779-6977 or visit www.VisitCherokeeNation.com.

About Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism Group

Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism is managed by Cherokee Nation Businesses and was created in 2007 to preserve and promote the history and culture of the Cherokee people. Efforts by the Cherokee Nation include award-winning cultural, specialty and event tours and operation of four Cherokee Nation museums, seven Cherokee Nation gift shops and two Cherokee Nation welcome centers.