With the epic rainfall during 2019's spring months, Grand Lake has risen above normal levels.

In the past few months the lake has maintained a level nearly ten feet above normal levels. The target level for this time of year is 744 feet. The Army Corps of Engineers has been in charge of the release of water via Pensacola Dam, lowering the lake levels to 752.65 at the time of printing.

The most recent impact the lake has had on the area is the cancelation of multiple fishing tournaments and boat races.

Among the fishing tournaments canceled was the Big Bass Bash. The tournament was scheduled for Friday and Saturday, June 29-30, but was canceled because of the high water. Because of the usually busy summertime events on the lake, the tournament was unable to be rescheduled.

The popular GLOC shootout has also been canceled. In a letter to racers and fans, Owner Brock Sutherland stated that the decision to cancel was made due to unforeseen circumstances, but thanks all those who were involved with the preparations for their time and hard work.

"The future of the GLOC Performance Boat Challenge is unknown at this time," said Sutherland.

Most recently, the Southern Drag Boat Association, or SDBA, has scheduled and re-scheduled to no avail. The drag boat races were initially scheduled for the month of July, but were canceled because of the conditions of the water.

Although the City of Grove offered SDBA a date in August, the organization declined to reschedule.

"With the ongoing high water issues that everyone has been dealing with for several months, activity on the lake has been impacted and may be very noticeable," said Grove City Manager Bill Keefer.

Those that have rescheduled are Thunder on Wolf Creek and FLW Costa.

FLW Costa is now one of three tournaments to take place in the fall, being joined by BFL Regional and BASS open. BASS open will be the first tournament, taking place on September 12-14, followed by FLW Costa on October 3-5 and BFL Regional on October 24-26.

Thunder on Wolf Creek has rescheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, August 9-11. Friday, August 9 will be primarily for testing, with racing beginning at noon on both Saturday and Sunday, August 10-11. The winner will be awarded $3,000 in tow money. The races are free for spectators.

Keefer says that he is hopeful that the water levels will continue to recede, allowing for more traffic on the lake.