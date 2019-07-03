Willis Doyle Brasel

Mr. Willis Doyle Brasel, 96, of Barnsdall, died at 10:55 A.M. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Barnsdall Nursing Home.

Mr. Brasel was born at Barnsdall, Oklahoma on October 26, 1922 the son of Fred Cecil and Georgia Lee (Buckles) Brasel. He grew up and received his education in Barnsdall and graduated from Barnsdall High School. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was a Naval Officer and served as a pilot and navigator and was stationed at Pearl Harbor. He was married to Ida Mae Shockley on September 11, 1940. Following his Naval service, they returned to Barnsdall to make their home. Mr. Brasel was employed at the Bareco Petrolite Wax Plant in Barnsdall until his retirement as a foreman in 1983. He was a member of the Barnsdall First Christian Church. Mrs. Brasel preceded him in death on December 11, 2013.

Mr. Brasel is survived by one son, Ronald Doyle Brasel of Barnsdall, five grandchildren, James Brasel and wife Liza, Mark Brasel and wife Sara, Chris Falling, T.J. Falling and wife Kimberly and Jennifer Ashlock and husband Keith and five great grandchildren, Brent Brasel, Caleb Brasel, R.J. Akers, Adrian Ashlock and Abby Ashlock and two great grandchildren, Zoe and Lilith Brasel. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ida Mae Brasel, a daughter, Vicki Falling, his parents, Fred Cecil and Georgia Lee Brasel, and a sister , Barbara Defries.

Mr. Brasel was cremated under the direction of the Stumpff Funeral Home and Crematory. Urn burial will be in the Ethel Reece Cemetery at Barnsdall where military honors will be accorded by the Barnsdall American Legion Post.

