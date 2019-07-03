In the world of high school sports, there are times where a team must learn how to move on without several key pieces being available.

The Marietta Indians basketball team is in such a transition this summer.

Following the graduation of a talented senior class, the returning players are now carving out their own paths as they prepare for the 2019-2020 season this fall.

“This summer has been a great opportunity for the boys to begin developing chemistry and to adjust to not having the seniors from last year,” Marietta coach Jared Messer said. “We graduated eight seniors from last years team. I think the biggest improvement I saw throughout the summer was in our overall confidence, because a lot of guys started to adjust to their new roles on the team.”

Among those eight seniors from last years team, three names stood out more than others.

Zane Nutter, Trace Stewart and Coleton Taylor were lost to graduation, and all three players will be missed not just for their playing ability, but for their offensive presence as well.

Stewart was the leading scorer last year for the Indians, averaging 15 points per game along with four rebounds, he finished with more than