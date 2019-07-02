I wrote this story and recipe a couple of years ago and just now getting around to posting it. I hope you enjoy.

As a child, my grandparents, on my mother’s side lived at Centralia. Almost every Sunday, after Sunday school would let out, our family would jump in the car and drive to my grandparents’ home for Sunday dinner. This is another lost tradition that most families no longer do. We would arrive at my grandparents’ home, never knowing who else would be there each Sunday. There would usually be some of my aunts, uncles, and cousins from other towns there also. Grandma would always have a large feast prepared for all of us, usually fried home raised chicken, or oven fried round steak, a beef roast, sometimes fresh caught fried fish from the many stock ponds in the area, or fried guinea. Yeah, you heard me right, fried guinea. My grandpa raised white guineas. He would walk the pasture and find where the mature Guineas were laying, gather the eggs, catch a bantam hen sitting, and place the eggs under her to hatch. She would then raise the baby Guineas to a certain size, and then they would be transferred to another area and fed out until slaughter. These all WHITE Guineas were delicious, and after cooked, hard to tell the difference with chicken.

Every summer, we would make plans to spend a week with our grandparents, the boys would stay there together one week and the girls would spend another week with them, always in August. This was the time period when school would usually not start until after Labor Day there were three prime weeks in the month of August in which we would get to choose from. They were the week of the Coffeyville fair and rodeo, the week of parade day during the Vinita rodeo, or the week of REA day in Vinita. These were all events my grandparents would attend. Although, sometimes when I would stay at my grandparent’s home, it would just be me staying there. Living in Centralia, my grandparents traded in Vinita, so we would head to town periodically and drop grandma off at Carter’s grocery to shop, then grandpa and I would go to the barber shop or to the pool hall to drink a bottle of pop and as grandpa called it “loaf,” until grandma was done shopping.

When we would go to town for the before mentioned special events, we had to be fed. Sometimes grandma would pack us a lunch, other times we would go to a burger joint in town, where you could get 5 hamburgers for a dollar, but on rare occasions we would go eat at Clanton’s. That was where I first discovered hot roast beef sandwiches. I would get that every time I went there. For those that don’t know what a hot beef sandwich is, it starts with two pieces of white bread on a plate, covered with shredded roast beef, topped with mashed potatoes, and everything covered with brown gravy. To this day, I still go to Clanton’s to eat, and on occasion have the hot beef sandwich. I occasionally make these at home as well, only now, I sometimes substitute the white bread, with skillet Texas Toast, but it all starts with a good roast beef and I am sharing with you, how I prepare mine, which I think is pretty darn good.

Ingredients

1 roast

1 onion coarsely chopped

1 jalapeno chopped (seeds and ribs removed)

1 packet of Lipton’s onion soup mix

I packet of brown gravy mix

1 box of beef broth

Worcestershire sauce to taste

Salt and pepper to taste

Enough water to cover roast

Instructions

Add a little oil to a Dutch oven and brown roast on both sides on the stove burner. Add all the ingredients to the roast in the Dutch oven, then add enough water to cover the roast, add the lid to the Dutch oven, place into a 275 to 300 degree oven, cook slow and low, it will take several hours, until the meat is fall apart tender. Save the au Jus to use as your gravy or use as a liquid to make brown gravy.

