Grand Savings Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Pam Hulion to Chief Regulatory Officer and Senior Vice President.

A member of the GSB family since high school, Hulion began her banking career in 2000 as part of the school-to-work program and continued to worked part-time at the Grove branch while earning her Bachelor’s degree in Developmental Psychology from Northeastern State University.

Upon graduation, Hulion pursued her calling in the banking industry, accepting an Internal Auditor position and soon after becoming one of GSB’s first Compliance Officers. In the 19 years she has been with Grand Savings Bank, Hulion has served as HR Director, Marketing Director, Operations Officer, and Loan Operations/Administrative Officer. In her new role, Hulion will oversee the compliance team to ensure GSB’s products and services meet state and federal regulations.

Hulion completed her CRCM certification in 2010 and earned her Master’s in Business Administration, Finance from Oklahoma Christian University in 2012. She was named an honorary board member by her Oklahoma Banking Association peers and currently serves on the OBA Compliance School Board.

“Call me a nerd, but I love the control systems and rules that protect consumers as well as the institution. I love solving problems and providing resources that ensure GSB’s integrity, conformity, and commitment to providing the very best experiences to our customers.”

