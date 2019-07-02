Full disclosure: I am not running for president

Interest rates are low because savings are high at times of general peace and prosperity, central banks try to balance inflation and its evil twin, deflation, which has had Japan in its grip for decades, to take the worst example, but to prevent recessions and depressions new tools are needed if the usual interest rate manipulations have already approached their limits as they have now.

So it appears the Feds need to consider a restorative money “pulse.” Unlike Social Security, which supports itself with payroll taxes and is applied as a steady income stream, a money pulse is designed to avoid deflation, paid for by intentionally printing new currency distributed on a temporary variable schedule by the Federal Reserve when interest rates are already low and should not be allowed to fall below zero.

For example, let’s say in a recession the Fed sends to every citizen in the records of the national census a treasury check for $100.

With 330,000,000 citizens, that amounts to a pulse of $33 billion in the economy as a boost to consumer spending, with no guarantee of anything further.

Next, the Fed will watch for results to see if a further pulse is needed and whether most people actually spend the money as predicted.

Don’t expect every to be happy with the program; some will even return their check in protest to the experiment, so may be it will cost less than originally planned, since there are a lot of folks for whom $100 is mere pocket change or who relish a chance to thumb their nose at any action by the government or its agencies.

Others will simply save the money to add to the savings glut that helped cause the recession in the first place.

It will be up to the Federal Reserve to evaluate these and other unknown variables before going further, but a$33 billion pulse, not to Wall Street but to Main Street, will act faster than the usual stimulus and if necessary can be repeated, increased or decreased with the size of each check put in the mail.

For instance, a second pulse might be only for $50 instead or $100 or it might be for $150 at the discretion of the Fed.

The beauty of the idea is that, unlike most welfare payments, no one can become dependent on it because of its temporary occasion and unreliable size. Some will game or squander the payments in the full range of human wisdom, but as a self-correcting experience for the whole balancing act I challenge others to come up with a better idea when the next downtown appears. As indeed it will.

— Harry Compton, Bartlesville