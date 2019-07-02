The following items were filed June 24 to June 30, 2019, in Delaware County District Court. The information was obtained through the Oklahoma District Court Records website.

Felonies:

Cedatol, Bobby, Burglary - First Degree

Hiltzman, Jerry Willis, Transfer Body Fluids On State Employee

Labatt, Robert, Leaving Scene of Accident Involving Injury

Pope, Essam Isaiah, Falsely Personate Another To Create Liability

Spence, Jessica Nicole, Larceny From the House

Threlkeld, Justin James, Possession of Firearm While On Supervision by Doc

Misdemeanors:

Barnes, Bronson Lee, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law

Cooper, Joseph Tanner, Driving Without A Valid Drivers License

Ferguson, Tyler, Public Intoxication

Fullerton Jr., Michael Steven, Protective Order Violation

Schultz, Leroy Augustus, Driving While Suspended / Cancelled / Revoked

Sharp, Cherokee, Public Intoxication and Disturbing the Peace

Protective Orders:

Drake, Phillip Bruce Vs. Gordineer, Terri Renee

Skaggs, Micheala Ashley Vs. Mouse, Travis Ryan

Marriage Licenses:

Duncan, Devin Lee and Mirelez, Rebecca Joann

Easter, Norman Oliver and Mason, Mary Ladonna