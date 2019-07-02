The following items were filed June 24 to June 30, 2019, in Delaware County District Court. The information was obtained through the Oklahoma District Court Records website.
Felonies:
Cedatol, Bobby, Burglary - First Degree
Hiltzman, Jerry Willis, Transfer Body Fluids On State Employee
Labatt, Robert, Leaving Scene of Accident Involving Injury
Pope, Essam Isaiah, Falsely Personate Another To Create Liability
Spence, Jessica Nicole, Larceny From the House
Threlkeld, Justin James, Possession of Firearm While On Supervision by Doc
Misdemeanors:
Barnes, Bronson Lee, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law
Cooper, Joseph Tanner, Driving Without A Valid Drivers License
Ferguson, Tyler, Public Intoxication
Fullerton Jr., Michael Steven, Protective Order Violation
Schultz, Leroy Augustus, Driving While Suspended / Cancelled / Revoked
Sharp, Cherokee, Public Intoxication and Disturbing the Peace
Protective Orders:
Drake, Phillip Bruce Vs. Gordineer, Terri Renee
Skaggs, Micheala Ashley Vs. Mouse, Travis Ryan
Marriage Licenses:
Duncan, Devin Lee and Mirelez, Rebecca Joann
Easter, Norman Oliver and Mason, Mary Ladonna