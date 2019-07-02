Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP), a healthcare data analytics and benchmarking organization, has recognized eight Carter Healthcare offices in their 2018 SHPBest program.

Carter Healthcare’s Ardmore and McAlester offices both earned the SHP Best Premier Performer Home Health Patient Satisfaction Award. This award is given in recognition of achieving an overall score that ranked in the top five percent in the SHP national HHCAHPS (Home Health Care Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems) benchmark.

On the hospice side, Carter Healthcare’s Oklahoma City Hospice earned the SHPBest Premier Performer Hospice Caregiver Satisfaction Award. This award is given in recognition of achieving an overall score that ranked in the top five percent in the SHP national CAHPS Hospice benchmark.

Carter Healthcare’s Largo, Fla.; Steubenville, Ohio; Oklahoma City; and Spring, Texas, offices all earned the SHPBest Superior Performer Home Health Patient Satisfaction Award. This award is given in recognition of achieving an overall score that ranked in the top 20 percent in the SHP national HHCAHPS benchmark.

At the Superior level on the Hospice side, Carter Healthcare’s Grove, Okla., Hospice earned the SHPBest Superior Performer Hospice Caregiver Satisfaction Award. This award is given in recognition of achieving an overall score that ranked in the top 20 percent in the SHP national CAHPS Hospice benchmark.

Additionally, to be named to the SHPBest list:

* Each home health provider must score better than or equal to the SHP national average for each of the five publicly reported HHCAHPS quality measures, as measured from the patient’s point of view.

* Each hospice provider must score better than or equal to the SHP national average for each of the eight publicly reported CAHPS quality measures, as measured from the caregiver’s point of view.

This year marks the third annual SHPBest recognition program, created to acknowledge home health and hospice providers that consistently provide high-quality service. Award recipients were determined by reviewing and ranking the overall satisfaction score for more than 2,500 home health providers and more than 1,000 hospice providers for calendar year 2018.

“We are incredibly honored to be ranked among the top-performing home health and hospice agencies for customer satisfaction,” said Jessica Hoover, chief operations officer at Carter Healthcare. “As an agency, it is hard to strike a perfect balance between focusing on measurable outcomes and providing the highest-quality customer service. This recognition from SHP lets us know that we are doing it right, and our patients and their caregivers realize it.”

Hoover added, “I want to thank our team members who provide this award-winning service, and our patients and their caregivers who validate it every day.”

For a complete list of home health provider award recipients, visit https://www.shpdata.com/media/1804/2018-shpbest-hhcahps-award-winners-list.pdf.

For a complete list of hospice provider award recipients, visit https://www.shpdata.com/media/1805/2018-shpbest-cahps-hospice-award-winners-list.pdf.

About Carter Healthcare

Since 1989, Oklahoma City-based Carter Healthcare has been a leading healthcare provider focused on delivering outcomes-based results and the highest quality of home health and hospice care, at-home medical equipment, and pharmacy services to thousands of clients in the comfort of their homes. With locations in Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and West Virginia, Carter Healthcare continues to help people live better lives. For more information, visit www.carterhealthcare.com.