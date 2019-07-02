If you have never experienced the celebrations in Ochelata, this is the year to do it! On Friday night, July 5, there will be a Corn Hole tournament with sign ups at 6 p.m. and tournament beginning at 7 p.m. On Saturday at 8 a.m. softball signups begin at the CVAA building on Main Street and entries close at 10 a.m.

The parade begins at 9 a.m. July 6, but you will want to get there early. It is huge. Immediately following the parade there will be kids games and the softball tournament kicks off at noon. Fireworks start popping at dusk. All proceeds go to benefit the Caney Valley Athletic Association. This organization does so much for the youth of our communities. Come out and support them.

Chicken? Chicken? Did someone say chicken? After the parade on July 6 head over to the Ochelata United Methodist Church, located on 100 N LeBlanc street for the best meal of the year. For $7 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under you can have an old-fashioned fried chicken, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, bread, dessert and drink. Let me just say these folks can cook. Come out and fuel up for the rest of the day’s activities.

From my family to yours, I hope you have a fantastic Fourth of July.

The Washington County CattleWomen held their monthly meeting on June 24 at the Washington County fairgrounds. The Mutual 4H club sponsored the pizza and 4H club members shared projects that they participate in. Bit O’ Country and Bluestem Mercantile were invited to model some of their beautiful clothes and accessories. A great time was had by all.

With the high temperatures, it is the perfect time to start practicing for the Chamber of Commerce homemade ice cream making contest. The annual ice cream social will be held in September and is always such a fun time.

The Washington County Free Fair will be held in early September. This free county-wide event is one you will not want to miss. Stayed tuned for additional details in the following weeks.

Looking for a place to hold your family reunion, bridal shower or home-based business party? The Ramona Senior Citizen building is for rent for $25 a day. It contains a full kitchen, restroom and seating for right at 65 people. It is the perfect location to have your event as it is located right next to the park and there is also covered outdoor tables/seating and room to grill. Please contact Betty Nichols 918-440-9115 for more information. Currently the Senior Center is being rented out every weekend. If you want to have an event, make your reservation soon.

The Fisk-Leffler American Legion Post is open for business! This gorgeous remodeled early 1900s building can seat up to 150 people. It has a fully-equipped kitchen, spacious bathrooms that are large enough for wedding parties, and new round table seating that is available. If you are interested in renting the facility, contact Lester Gagan at 918-671-1919 or email Lester.Gagan@yahoo.com . It can be rented on a daily for $100 or $50 on a half day basis. Also, make sure to “like” the American Legion Fisk-Leffler Post 334 on Facebook.

The Ramona Senior Citizens meet at the Senior Citizen on Main Street every Tuesday at 10 a.m. to play games and stay for lunch! The first and third Tuesdays of the month, the Washington County Nutrition Services brings lunch at noon and the cost is $2 per person. The other weeks of the month, attendees are to bring a dish for a pot luck lunch.