On Friday, July 12, at 2 p.m. the McGhee family will travel to the Williams Timberhill Cemetery for the unveliling of McGhee/Walker Monument which recognizes Ambrose & Judith Cochran-McGhee, their children & grandchildren. More than 85 names will grace the monument.

At 6 p.m. the family will host a genealogy meeting at the Best Western Motel. Carol Savage will be speaking on the topic “Researching your Native American Ancestors".

On Saturday, July 13, the festivities will continue at the Grove Community Center, 104 W. 3rd St. with a group photo at 11:45 a.m., pot luck lunch at noon and a silent auction until 2 p.m.

For more information call; Janie Cook 417 529 7796 or Linda Groat 405 429 0409