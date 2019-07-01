For Seyton Thomas, Saturday night could not have gone any better.

"I am elated," said Thomas upon winning the title of Miss Huckleberry 2020. "I've only been doing pageants for a year and this is the second time I've done Miss Huckleberry and I was runner up last year, so this is a dream."

Thomas has formerly held the titles of Miss Pryor 2019 and Miss Oklahoma Teen 2019. With the win of the Miss Huckleberry 2020 title, she will compete in Miss Oklahoma.

With every movement or joyous laugh, Thomas' red mermaid style dress sparkled, matching the gleaming new tiara on her head.

Miss contestants competed in five areas of competition: private interview, talent, evening gown on stage question and social impact statement. Thomas' talent was an energetic latin dance to a song by Pitbull in pink shortalls, with a pink flannel shirt tied around her waist.

Thomas is very passionate about her platform, which serves to grow leaders from those younger than herself.

"My platform is Youth Leadership Development and with that I strive to educate young students about service and leadership in their community," said Thomas.

When asked if she was involved in her community, Thomas nodded her head frantically.

"Yes, very much so," said Thomas. "I am very involved with the Rotary Club and the Sertoma Club. I have a toy drive, that in two years has raised over one thousand toys and I also volunteer at the Pryor Ministry Center."

"Tomorrow I plan to relax and probably eat some cookie cake or something," said Thomas.

Finalists and Awards

People's Choice: Kameron Brown

Miss Congeniality: Kameron Brown

Talent Winner: Seyton Thomas - Latin Dance

On Stage Interview winner: Kameron Brown

Evening Gown / Social Impact Statement winner: Seyton Thomas

Second Runner-up: Olivia Woodrich

First Runner-up: Kameron Brown