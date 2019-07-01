Dayana Pineda is the new Miss Huckleberry Outstanding Teen 2020.
"I am so happy. I did not expect to do this. I've been doing pageants just for a little bit and this is so amazing," said Pineda.
The Miss Huckleberry Outstanding Teen contestants competed five areas of competition: private interview, fitness, talent, on stage question and evening gown.
Pineda, who choreographed her own steps, performed a passionate, crowd pleasing dance to an instrumental afrobeat for her talent.
Pineda hails from Tulsa and is a student at Union High School.
"My platform 'Great Minds Matter' is where I educate teens and youth about mental health. I believe that many teens do not know much about mental health and mental concerns," said Pineda.
Finalists and Awards
People's Choice: Dayana Pineda
Miss Congeniality: Lexi Farley
Fitness Winner: Dayana Pineda
Talent Winner: Rylee Taylor - Tap dance to "Box of Secrets"
Evening Gown / On Stage Question winner: Dayana Pineda
Second Runner-up: Arianna Matthews
First Runner-up: Rylee Taylor