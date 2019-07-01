Dayana Pineda is the new Miss Huckleberry Outstanding Teen 2020.

"I am so happy. I did not expect to do this. I've been doing pageants just for a little bit and this is so amazing," said Pineda.

The Miss Huckleberry Outstanding Teen contestants competed five areas of competition: private interview, fitness, talent, on stage question and evening gown.

Pineda, who choreographed her own steps, performed a passionate, crowd pleasing dance to an instrumental afrobeat for her talent.

Pineda hails from Tulsa and is a student at Union High School.

"My platform 'Great Minds Matter' is where I educate teens and youth about mental health. I believe that many teens do not know much about mental health and mental concerns," said Pineda.

Finalists and Awards

People's Choice: Dayana Pineda

Miss Congeniality: Lexi Farley

Fitness Winner: Dayana Pineda

Talent Winner: Rylee Taylor - Tap dance to "Box of Secrets"

Evening Gown / On Stage Question winner: Dayana Pineda

Second Runner-up: Arianna Matthews

First Runner-up: Rylee Taylor