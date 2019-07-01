With three local outstanding shows in the county, Delaware County is set for the celebration of the birth of the American Nation.

City of Grove Fireworks

When: 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3

Where: Wolf Creek Park

The City of Grove Fireworks will have a flyover and entertainment by the band Stone County, Sillamae and pastor / magician / musician Nathan J. Roberts. Singing the National Anthem a cappella will be Ron Young, a former Broadway performer and local resident.

In addition to the entertainment, food and craft vendors will be set up around the park. The Grove Fire Department will be giving away free watermelon to event attendees. The event will be held at Wolf Creek Park on Wednesday, July 3 and starts at 6 p.m., with fireworks at dark.

City of Jay Fireworks

When: 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 4.

Where: RFC's Outdoor Stage

As part of the 52nd Annual National Huckleberry Festival, the City of Jay has scheduled their fireworks show for Thursday, July 4. Great Plains Amusement's carnival will also be set up in the RFC Pavilion Parking Lot.

Entertainment in the form of local churches, youth groups and individuals will be taking the stage at 6 p.m., playing a free gospel and country music show. At dark the City of Jay Fireworks show will take center stage.

Duck Creek Fireworks

When: Dark on Thursday, July 4.

Where: Duck Creek

The Duck Creek Firework Show has been running since 1946 and will feature flyovers by F-16 and Warbird fighter jets.