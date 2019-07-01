“Ragin’ Cajun” Doug Kershaw to appear with Jana Jae and Chris Miller and Bayou Roots at Cajun Festival, July 4 at Grove Civic Center.

The Grove Civic Center will be rockin’ wild on Independence Day with the Ragin’ Cajun himself, Grammy winner Doug Kershaw. Joining Kershaw on stage is Louisiana’s hot Cajun Band, Chris Miller and Bayou Roots for two shows at 12:30 p.m. & 2:30 p.m.

Throughout the day, festival goers will be treated to several performances by popular crooner Clint Walker, in the air-conditioned comfort of the civic center It will be cool inside while enjoying the “hottest” Cajun music and the best Cajun food this side of Louisiana by our new Cajun Chef, Dr. John! Celebrate our nation’s birthday and take a musical journey that is as authentic as the people, places and events that define Louisiana culture.

About Kershaw

Kershaw’s fervor for Cajun culture and entertaining with this rhythmic music has garnered him a decades long career, honors, awards, and attention of the most popular artists of the day. As a lauded singer/fiddler/songwriter, Doug Kershaw took Cajun music to the world with his hits including Louisiana Man, Diggy Diggy Lo, and Cajun Baby. For his music and his ambassadorship of Cajun culture, Doug was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame in 2009.

Kershaw is a unique and interesting character, born in a small community called Tiel Ridge in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, he did not learn English until the age of eight. By that time, he had mastered the fiddle, which he played from the age of five, and was on his way to teaching himself to play 28 instruments. He grew up surrounded by Cajun fiddle and accordion music, and became interested in Cajun music during parties his parents would host on the family's houseboat in Louisiana, where he first heard Cajun bands playing.

He began his career with his brother Rusty as the duo, Rusty and Doug, originally singing in French. Then with an early hit in English “So Lovely Baby”, they appeared on the Louisiana Hayride, the Wheeling West Virginia Jamboree, and became regular members of the Grand Ole Opry.

Kershaw has had an extensive solo career that includes fifteen albums and singles that charted on the Hot Country Songs charts. Chris Miller and Bayou Roots, invited back by popular demand, honor the roots of Cajun music’s tradition by extending the reach of new and creative musical branches. Led by Chris Miller on vocals, accordion, fiddle, keys, and harmonica, they provide a musical adventure that can take some very exciting and surprising turns.

Jana Jae will join in to help make this Cajun Festival an event you don’t want to miss. Dancers will gather on the dance floor to dance to the vibrant beat of the Cajun music.

Clint Walker, vocalist, musician and songwriter will change the pace when he hits the stage with his own vocal style, hits, and original tunes.

Enjoy the entertainment while shopping with the Arts and Crafts Vendors and enjoying delicious Cajun food served at noon which will include some of your Cajun favorites. The new Cajun Chef, Dr. John has promised plenty of great Cajun Food including Gumbo, Jambalaya, Cajun Seafood Mac n Cheese, Cajun Chicken & Rice Casserole, Red Beans & Rice, and Cajun Catfish.

The public is invited to enjoy this event brought to the Grand Lake area by Grand Lake Festivals, Inc. and Jana Jae, founder of Grand Lake Festivals with the assistance of Cherokee Nation Businesses, Oklahoma Arts Council, National Endowment of the Arts, Grove Convention & Tourism Bureau, Oklahoma Film and Music, plus local and area sponsors including the City of Grove and Grove Area Chamber of Commerce.

This will be a family experience—delicious food, wonderful entertainment and a great opportunity to shop with the talented artists and crafters selling their work at the various vendor booths. Bring the family and enjoy the whole day on July 4 at the Grove Civic Center 18th and Main in Grove, OK. Admission is $5 for adults with children under 12 years of age free. Doors open at 9 a.m. with music beginning at 10 a.m. Call 918-786-8896 for additional information.