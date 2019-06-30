Correction: The original version of this story incorrectly listed the fatality victim as a passenger in the 2014 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 22-year-old Sulphur resident. The victim was a passenger in 2015 Chevrolet Impala driven by a 26-year-old Sulphur resident. The Ardmoreite regrets the error.



A fatal collision left two Murray County residents injured and one dead early Friday morning.

According to a report authored by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Daniel Arms, the collision occurred between two vehicles at 12:35 a.m. on the Chickasaw Turnpike at mile marker 6.8 in Murray County.

A 22-year-old Sulphur resident was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox , Arms said in the report. The male driver was transported to the OU Medical Center where he was treated and released for head, neck and trunk internal injuries.

The other vehicle involved was a 2015 Chevrolet Impala driven by a 26-year-old Sulphur resident, with a 29-year-old Davis resident riding in the passenger seat. The female driver was transported to Mercy Hospital in Ada where she was treated and released for a leg injury. However, the female passenger was pronounced dead by a medical examiner at the scene, Arms said.

The cause of the collision is currently under investigation, Arms said in the report. However, it is known that the roads were dry and the weather was clear at the time of the collision. Both vehicles had their airbags deployed and the driver of the 2015 Chevrolet Impala was wearing a seatbelt.

Troopers couldn’t determine whether the individuals in the 2014 Chevrolet were wearing seatbelts.



