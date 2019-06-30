Dale Orville Tieszen

Dale Orville Tieszen, 92, formerly a 51-year resident of Bartlesville and most recently a resident of Tulsa, passed away June 26, 2019 from complications due to Parkinson’s disease.

Dale was born the youngest of five children to Henry and Jeanette Tieszen on October 17, 1926 in Marion, SD. In 1944 he graduated high school and enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served in the Pacific. He later attained an undergraduate degree in chemistry and a graduate degree in chemistry and mathematics from the University of South Dakota and was employed as a research chemist until his retirement in 1982. During his career, Dale was granted 18 patents.

Dale’s interests and hobbies remained eclectic throughout his life: in addition to science, Dale enjoyed bird watching and tracking, stamp collecting, and playing a vigorous game of tennis well into his late 80s. And since the inception of the game show Jeopardy! in 1984, Dale never missed an episode unless traveling, another fervent interest. After his retirement, Dale traveled extensively both in this country and abroad. Dale will be remembered for his intelligence, attention to detail, honesty, energy, curiosity, determination, perseverance, and love of nature.

Dale is survived by his wife of 29 years, Ella; two daughters from a previous marriage, Ellen Tieszen of Plano, TX and Christina Smith of Aubrey, TX; two grandchildren, Miles Smith of Fort Worth, TX and Haylee Smith of Wilmington, DE; a sister, Ruth Schoon of Sioux Falls, SD; six stepchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; a sister, Harriet; a brother, Lowell; and an infant brother, Orville. A private memorial is scheduled for a later date.