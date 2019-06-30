The Cub Scouts of Canadian Valley has wrapped up day camp this week at Gordon Cooper Technology Center. On the last day they spent the morning at Lion’s Club Park and then took a swim at the Troy and Dollie Smith Family YMCA next door.

In attendance were 33 Cub Scouts, 10 adult volunteers, five Boy Scouts from Troop 461, and a volunteer from the Atomic Gears, an FTC Robotics team. The scouts spent the week learning about ocean animals; making a rocket; shooting BB guns; and shooting arrows with bows during archery lessons. The activities earned them a Cyber Chip badge. These are just a few of the activities available throughout the week.

PROVIDED PHOTOS