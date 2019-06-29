Roy Don Colley, 60, of Earlsboro, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at his home.

He was born March 25, 1959, to Roy and Lois Colley in Oklahoma City.

Roy was raised in Oklahoma City and attended NW Classen School. He moved to the Tecumseh area in 1981 and later moved to Earlsboro where he has since lived.

He married Amy Lee Danner on Nov. 19, 2016, in Shawnee.

Roy worked as an auto mechanic, musician, and was a jack of all trades. He also worked as the manager of the Tecumseh Car Wash. He loved to go fishing and enjoyed mowing his lawn, but his passion was playing his drums.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Barbara Hayworth and Betty Colley.

Survivors include his wife, Amy Lee Colley of the home; two sons, Auston Shane Colley of Tecumseh, and Sean Dale Colley of Shawnee; four grandchildren; five sisters, Peggy Johnson of Seminole, Donia Hornick of Mustang, Judy Cates of Kingfisher, Kaye Murrey of Oklahoma City, and Carol Fields of Mustang; and other extended family and friends.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, July 1, and continue through service time. Family gathering to greet friends and family will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cooper Funeral Home.

Service will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 2, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Jesse Bennett officiating. Burial will follow at Brown Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.