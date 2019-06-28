Summer is the busiest time for the Oklahoma beer industry and consumers are flocking to new beer trends and varieties to find their favorite summer brew. This summer, Oklahoma’s beer trends are being driven by consumers’ want of “better for you” products. Oklahoma beer distributors are meeting this demand by delivering more beers brewed with natural ingredients and the first-ever USDA certified national organic beer.

“The shift we have seen in consumers over the past few years highlights their desire to be healthier and more aware of what they are putting into their bodies, so ingredient transparency has become key,” said Lisette Barnes, president of the Oklahoma Beer Alliance. “This summer, beer is up to the challenge to meet consumer expectations, and Oklahomans will have a variety of different options to choose from including: organic beers, no sugar spiked seltzers and beers brewed with real citrus peels and not artificial flavors.”

Consumer interest in organic beers and better ingredients has led to a double-digit sales growth in Oklahoma of Michelob Ultra Pure Gold, the first USDA certified national organic beer, brewed with organic grains. Last summer, the Bud Light Peels series, including Bud Light Orange and Lime, were very popular in Oklahoma because they are brewed with real citrus peels. This summer, Oklahoma beer distributors are adding Bud Light Lemon Tea to continue to meet consumers’ tastes. In addition, and on trend with consumers wanting products with lower calories and better ingredients, Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer has been on the rise. This zero-sugar, lighter option has been a big draw for many Oklahoma consumers.

“Consumers are very interested in knowing what they are consuming and where it comes from, including: breads, meats, produce, eggs; and their beer isn’t any different,” said Jason Hall, senior director, Anheuser-Busch Sales of Oklahoma. “Now, not only are consumers looking for beers that taste great, are low carb and have lower calories, they also want products that are free of ingredients like preservatives and dyes.”

Along with these “better for you” products, packaging plays a key role in what products Oklahomans purchase during the summer months. More products are becoming available in six pack and 12 pack options so Oklahomans can easily take them on a hike, to an outdoor music event or out on the lake.

Also this summer, Oklahoma Beer Alliance members will be supporting the Oklahoma-founded nonprofit, Folds of Honor, by distributing Budweiser Discovery Reserve, which supports the Folds of Honor Foundation with $1 per case sold, up to $100,000.

“Oklahoma Beer Alliance members have a long history of supporting Folds of Honor and it is our privilege to continue our support of military families in partnership with Budweiser,” said Barnes. “This summer, consumers won’t have to choose between products they enjoy and products that are better for them. We’re glad to provide these quality options to Oklahomans across all 77 counties and provide an opportunity to give back and support military families.”

About Oklahoma Beer Alliance

The Oklahoma Beer Alliance is dedicated to promoting common sense laws that enable Oklahomans to choose the highest quality products without compromise, while encouraging personal responsibility throughout our community that benefits the common good. For more information, please visit okbeeralliance.com.