INTEGRIS Miami Hospital is hosting a community event to celebrate their 100 year anniversary on Sunday, June 30, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The celebration will include a complimentary lunch, live music performed by the band Western Justice, a kid zone area, a corn hole tournament and more. All activities will take place on the south lawn of INTEGRIS Miami Hospital, 200 Second Ave. SW. Seating will be available under a large tent; however, guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair as a comfortable seating option.

A commemorative item will be given to the first 300 people in attendance. Guests will have a chance to sign a scroll destined for the time capsule set for burial by the end of the centennial year.

The kid zone area will include bounce houses, face painting, a balloon animal artist, and arts and crafts activities.

Nursing staff members are holding a corn hole tournament with prizes totaling over $200 for the top three places.

The history of INTEGRIS Miami Hospital dates back to 1918 when the city of Miami was flourishing. Residents found themselves in a crossroads of lead and zinc production.

It was then that James Fountain Robinson, president of First National Bank, made a decision that continues to impact northeast Oklahoma to this day – to raise funds to build a hospital in the growing city. Robinson himself donated over $65,000, which would be worth over $1.1 million in today’s dollars and was nearly half of the funds needed to build the hospital at the time.

Robinson worked in conjunction with George L. Coleman, Al Coleman and C.M. Harvey to raise the first $150,000 needed to build the hospital. The hospital was soon deeded to the Oklahoma Baptist Convention, which agreed to operate it.

On July 1, 2019, the facility – now known as INTEGRIS Miami Hospital – will mark 100 years of service to the community thanks to the efforts begun by Robinson.

For additional information visit integrismiami100.com.