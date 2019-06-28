The 36th annual Pelican Festival, hosted by the Grand Lake Association, is quickly approaching and organizers are now taking booth applications for this year’s event.

The Pelican Festival will be Thursday through Sunday, October 10 through 13 at Wolf Creek Park, located off Highway 59 in Grove. The carnival by Pride Amusements will kick things off Thursday while vendor booths open and other activities are set for Friday and Saturday.

Booth rental for a 10x10 space is $75 for both days. Non-profits rental is $50. Food vendors are $100 per truck.

More than 3,000 people are expected to visit this year’s Pelican Festival, which will include arts & crafts, food trucks, car show, live and exciting entertainment under the tent Friday and Saturday, and fall festivities for the whole family.

To reserve your booth space today or for more information, call the GLA office at 918-786-2289 or email jessica@GLAOK.com.