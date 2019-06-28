David Nail is a frontman for David Nail and the Well Ravens, and also known for writing songs that have been chart-toppers. Nail rounds off his last 10 years’ work with his creative and collaborative 2018 album, “Only This and Nothing More.”

The free concert begins at 8 p.m.

Nail breaks new ground and style alongside two longtime friends. Andrew Petroff and Jason Hall are collaborators on Nail’s new album, which gave him some friendly and seasoned interaction. Previously, the trio toured the country together with Petroff playing lead bass in Nail’s band and Hall serving as the tour’s monitor engineer.

With this experience and friendship, Nail had plenty of free reign yet helpful observation from his tour mates. Nail wanted the music-making process to blossom on its own.

Naturally, the three came together and made a diverse yet seemingly calculated album that creates new twists on old sounds. These old sounds come from bands like Kings of Leon, The Black Keys and Oasis.

As a result of the free-spirit tone of the album, the Grammy-nominated artist brings a melodic touch and rides the waves of the instrumentation from his band. David Nail and the Well Ravens explore new heights with the making of “Only This and Nothing More.”

For more information on Nail, go to www.davidnail.com.

Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs is located off U.S. Highway 412 and State Highway 59 in West Siloam Springs. For more information, visit www.cherokeecasino.com or call (800) 754-4111. All guests must be at least 21 years of age to attend.