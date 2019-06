The Grove Class of 1979 will hold their 40th class reunion on Saturday. June 29.

A meet-and-greet starts at 4 p.m. at Shebang’s, followed by dinner at 5 p.m. Cost is $20 per person.

At 7 p.m., all Grove graduates are invited to join classmates at Big Shots to hear the Ridge Runner Band and Chameleon Sound. A $15 cover charge will be collected at the door to cover entertainment.