ChamberofCommerce.org recently released the 2019 report detailing the best cities to live in for each state. The comprehensive analysis behind this report looks at cities with populations over 25,000 and covers five essential factors: employment, housing, quality of life, education, and health. In total, over 2,500 cities were examined and given rankings on a per-state basis.

ChamberofCommerce.org intends to highlight the cities that have either improved overall livability for their residents or have upheld their existing high standards.

The top three cities in Oklahoma, for example, are Enid, Broken Arrow, and Bixby.

See the complete list of rankings for cities in your state: https://www.chamberofcommerce.org/best-cities-to-live-in-oklahoma

According to the US Census Bureau, tens of millions of Americans relocate every year to improve their living situation in one way or another: some for reduced cost of living and housing, others for better employment opportunities, and others for an improved quality of life outside of finances. The Best Cities to Live report gives these families a concrete list of cities to consider before making the big move.

Researchers at ChamberofCommerce.org gathered information from both the U.S. Census Bureau and the Centers for Disease Control for over 2,500 cities. Rankings were then determined by designating different sets of data to one of the aforementioned five factors (employment, housing, quality of life, education, and health) and assigning appropriate weights to each. Lastly, it should be noted that a handful of cities were omitted due to lacking requisite information.

Best Cities to Live in in Oklahoma 2019

1 Enid - Enid, a city of around 53,000 in Garfield County, is Oklahoma’s best city to live in. The city enjoys a thriving economy due to its strong agricultural sector. In fact, Enid has the third-largest grain storage capacity in the entire world.

2 Broken Arrow - Broken Arrow has a really cool name, but that’s not all that the city of 100K plus has in its back pocket: Broken Arrow boasts a household median income well above the state average due to a high density of manufacturers providing lucrative job opportunities to its residents. The city also earns marks for its location in the lush Green Country region of the state.

3 Bixby - Coming in at #3 is Bixby, a modestly sized suburb of Tulsa. One of the fastest growing cities in the state, Bixby is an in-demand city to live in due to its strong agricultural economic sector and great public school district.

4 Ponca City - Ponca City takes its name from the Ponca Tribe, a Native American tribe that resettled in the area after the Indian Removal of the late 19th century. The city is home to two institutes of higher learning: Pioneer Technology Center and University Center at Ponca City.

5 Edmond - Oklahoma’s #5 best city is Edmond, a large, affluent suburb of Oklahoma City with a high median income and many sprawling public parks. The historic U.S. Route 66 runs through the city.

6 Owasso

7 Bartlesville

8 Norman

9 Stillwater

10 Ardmore

11 Tulsa

12 Ada

13 Mcalester

14 Yukon

15 Claremore

16 Duncan

17 Sand Springs

18 Oklahoma City

19 Shawnee

20 Tahlequah

21 Lawton

22 Muskogee

23 Sapulpa