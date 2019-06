Shawnee resident Vera Anderson, 98, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Shawnee.

Services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, June 29, at Sharon Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Tecumseh Cemetery under the direction of Walker Funeral Service. Other information is pending.