Clarrissia A. Catlett, 90, of Shawnee, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at a local hospital.

Services will be 2 p.m., Friday, June 28, in the Chapel of Walker Funeral Service. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Park under the direction of Walker Funeral Service.

Other information is pending and will be announced.