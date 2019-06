Wilbur Nichols, 65, of Colcord, Oklahoma, died June 20, 2019 at Quail Ridge Living Center, Colcord, Oklahoma. Wilbur worked in construction.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include daughters Anna Sigears and husband David of Farmington, Arkansas and Pam Quimby and husband Paul of Eufaula, Oklahoma; sisters Barbara McElhiney of Coweta, Oklahoma, Jane McAdoo and husband Walter of Decatur, Arkansas and Loretta Calvert and husband John of Watts, Oklahoma; brothers Jackson Nichols of Colcord, Oklahoma, Harvey Nichols and wife Grace of Jay, Oklahoma and Paul Nichols of Kansas, Oklahoma.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Kansas Cemetery, Kansas, Oklahoma.