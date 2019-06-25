The following items were filed June 17 to June 23, 2019, in Delaware County District Court. The information was obtained through the Oklahoma District Court Records website.

Felonies

Barnes, Felicia B., Child Neglect, Felony

Beyerl, Joshua William, Possess Firearms after Conviction or During Probation

Fields, Melissa Diane, Harboring a Fugitive from Justice

Goodwin, Sheri, Malicious Injury to Property over $1000

Handle, Levi Owen, Attempted Escape from Arrest or Detention

Harper, Michael Allen, Larceny of Automobile

Mouse, Denise Lynn, Child Neglect

Qualls, Brian Aaron, Larceny of Construction or Farm Equipment

Scott, Justin Ray, Bail Jumping

Sloan, Weston Wrede, Driving Under Influence Alcohol Aggravated

Teel, Victor Alan, Larceny of Automobile

Vowell, Levi Dale, Larceny of Automobile

Misdemeanors

Barr, Shawn, Obtaining Merchandise By Means of Bogus Check

Black, Hunter Lee, Possession of CDS - Marijuana

Burkett, James Hardy, Larceny of Merchandise from Retailer

Ellis, Timothy Dwaine, Domestic Abuse - Assault & Battery

Ellis, Timothy Dwaine, Driving While Suspended / Cancelled / Revoked

Foreman, Fredrick M, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance

Irwin, Andrea, Cause, Aid, Abet or Encourage Minor Child to Become Deprived

Johnson, Jamie Lynn, Cause, Aid, Abet or Encourage Minor Child to Become Deprived

Johnson, Sara N., Possession of CDS - Marijuana

Jones, Mitsy Lynn, Possession of CDS - Methamphetamine

Labatt, Robert, Driving Under the Influence Alcohol

Lawson, Jerry Ann, Possession of CDS - Methamphetamine

Medina, Arianna, Resisting an Officer

Mouse, Vickie Nicole, Embezzlement

Turpin, Patricia Ann, Possession of CDS - Marijuana

Protective Orders

Barnes, Melissa D Vs. Kern, Kenneth B.

Budder, Lisa Jo Vs.

England, Pamela Vs. Finley, Neal

England, Pamela Vs. Mitchell, Zach

Marriage Licenses

Witham, Taylor Lee and Sloan, Miranda Alene