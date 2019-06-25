SHAWNEE – Bo Gibbs literally beat the pants off Lenwood Dozier in the six-round main event Saturday at FireLake Arena. Gibbs won unanimously on all three judges' scorecards (60-54, 60-54, 60-53).

In the co-main event, Rob Ivins took Matt Shefferd to task, earning his fourth career knockout victory. With the win, Ivins improved to 5-4 in his professional career.

Carson Jones started his journey towards a title fight with a second-round TKO of Robert Seyam. The knockout was Jones' 31st of his professional career and marked win no. 41 for the Oklahoma native.

In other bouts:

Raul Manrique (2-0, 2 KOs) stopped Alfred Ratcliff (0-3) in the first round.

Brandon Wright (2-2, 2 KOs) scored another knockout victory with a first round stoppage of Dalton Duncan (0-1).

Maurice Williams (7-1, 3 KOs) beat battle-tested Zachariah Kelley (5-23-1, 5 KOs) via unanimous decision.