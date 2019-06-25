One suspect is in custody after a Bartlesville police chase Tuesday, which led through rural Washington County and ended in shots being fired just north of Dewey, Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles said.

Neither the police officer or the suspect, 26-year-old Jamal Jones, were injured, Roles said.

The pursuit began in the vicinity of Seminole and Cudahy streets in west Bartlesville, after police were trying to stop the vehicle Jones was driving for speeding and defective equipment on the vehicle, Roles said.

"He failed to yield to officers and proceeded north on Sunset through the Oak Park neighborhood, before turning on Virginia," Roles said.

The pursuit continued north on Virginia Avenue to County Road 1300, Roles said.

Leading police officers on speeds of up to 75 miles per hour, the pursuit ended in an open field just north of Dewey at County Road 1300 and U.S. Highway 75.

Roles said Jones exited the car, jumped a fence and was followed by police.

"The suspect drew a handgun from the waistband of his pants, turned toward the pursuing officer and the officer fired shots at the suspect," Roles said. “The suspect was not hit and made a good decision to give himself up."

Jones was taken into custody at the scene.

Roles said Bartlesville police suspect Jones may have been under the influence of some intoxicating substance — either drugs or alcohol during the incident. A search warrant was requested Tuesday shortly after the incident to identify if Jones was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Roles said.

The investigation is ongoing, and has been turned over to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Police are not yet identifying the officer involved pending the outcome of the investigation.

"It is standard protocol to have the OSBI respond and take over the investigation any time an officer discharges their weapon," Roles said.

***This is a developing story. Updates will be made as they are received.