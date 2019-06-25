The 52nd National Huckleberry Festival begins on Thursday, June 27, and carries through Saturday, July 6.

Thursday has a single event to kick off the festival, Screen on the Green, which will begin at 8:30 p.m. on the lawn of the Delaware County Courthouse. The film being show is E.T.

Friday, June 28, will hold the Little Miss Huckleberry Pageant for ages 0-12 at Bulldog Arena in Jay. The pageant begins at 6:30 p.m. Admission for adults is $2 and $1 for children. Concessions will be provided.

Saturday, June 29, is when the Miss Huckleberry and Outstanding Teen Pageant will be held at Bulldog Arena in Jay. The competition will begin at 6:30 p.m. The winner of the title of Miss Huckleberry will continue on and compete in the Miss Oklahoma 2020 Pageant.

Activities and events for the National Huckleberry Festival will resume on Wednesday, July 3 with a carnival in the RFC Pavilion Parking Lot. Wristband nights are Wednesday and Friday 6-10 p.m. and Saturday 4-8 p.m. Advanced wristbands are available until Wednesday and cost $25. The bands are available at Grand Savings Bank, Arrest and the Mariee Wallace Museum. The bands are good for one night of your choosing.

Thursday, June 4

6 a.m. - 12 p.m. L&L Outdoors Bass Tournament on Lake Eucha.

6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Free Gospel and Country Music on the RFC Outdoor Stage.

9:30 p.m. City of Jay Fireworks at the RFC Outdoor Stage.

Friday, July 5

10 a.m. MidAmerica Outdoor Races at RFC.

12 - 5 p.m. Arts and Crafts, Food Vendors at the Community Center.

8 p.m. Music MidAmerica Outdoor Races at RFC Outdoor Stage.

9:30 p.m. Green Country Giggers Light and Fireworks Parade at the Lake Eucha Bridge.

Saturday, July 6

All Day Name that Show Tune at Homeland.

6 a.m. Huckleberry Run Registration at JB Earp Stadium.

7 - 11 a.m. Pancake Breakfast at the Senior Citizens Building.

7:30 a.m. Huckleberry Fun Run at JB Earp Stadium.

7:35 a.m. Huckleberry 5K Run at JB Earp Stadium.

8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Huckleberry Car Show Registration at Court House Square.

8:30 - 9 a.m. Huckleberry Pie Contest Registration at Mariee Wallace Museum.

8:30 - 9 a.m. Frog Jump Registration at 6th and Main Street.

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Huckleberry Arts and Crafts at the Community Center.

9 a.m. Frog Jump at 6th and Main Street.

10 a.m. Huckleberry Parade.

10 a.m. Turtle Derby Registration at Pizza Hut.

10 a.m. MidAmerica Outdoor Races at RFC.

10:30 a.m. Ice Cream and Huckleberries at Grand River Abstract.

10:30 a.m. Huckleberry Pie Auction at Court House Square.

11 a.m. Huckleberry Milkshakes at the Mariee Wallace Museum.

11 a.m. Turtle Derby at Pizza Hut.

12:30 p.m. Gunny Sack Races at Grand Savings Bank.

1 - 2 p.m. Awards and prize presentation.

1:30 p.m. Arvest Carry an Okie at Court House Square.

3 p.m. Root Beer Chug-A-Lug at Sonic.

4 p.m. Bubble Games at Sudz-N-Dudz.

4 - 8 p.m. City Pool is open to the public at Jay City Park.

5 p.m. Hog Fry at Jay City Park.

5 p.m. Firefighters Kids Spray at Jay City Park.

5 p.m. Horseshoe and Volleyball Tournament Registration at Jay City Park.

6 p.m. Horseshoe and Volleyball Tournament Play at Jay City Park.

8 p.m. Music MidAmerica Outdoor Races at RFC Outdoor Stage.

For more information, call 918-253-8698.