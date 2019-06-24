Voters in Pottawatomie County who want to have absentee ballots mailed to them for the July 9th City of Oklahoma City Special Proposition Election should apply now, County Election Board Secretary Jeannie Stover said today. Although the County Election Board can accept applications for absentee ballots until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3rd, Stover urged voters who want to vote by absentee ballot to apply early.

Absentee ballot application forms are available at the County Election Board office located at 14101 Acme Rd., Shawnee, OK 74804. An online version of the form can be filled out and submitted electronically at: www.elections.ok.gov. A print form can also be downloaded at that address.

Ballots must be in the hands of County Election Board officials by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

Stover said any registered voter may vote by absentee ballot in any election in which he/she is eligible to vote. However, a voter must be registered and reside at an address within the geographical boundaries of a school district or a municipality to be eligible to vote in school district or municipal elections. It is not necessary to give a reason for voting absentee.

“While anyone can vote absentee without giving a reason, the law still provides several advantages to absentee voters in some categories,” Stover said.