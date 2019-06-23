A Gathering of Remembrance for Kevin Glen Harris will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Harvey-Douglas Centennial Chapel with Alan Quigley officiating.

Kevin was born Sept. 20, 1954, at Henryetta to Kenneth Glenn Harris and Joan Lillian Harrison Harris. Surrounded by his loving family, Kevin passed from life to eternal life at Integris Hospice House in Oklahoma City, Friday, June 14, 2019, at the age of 64 years, 8 months and 24 days.

A graduate of Midwest City High School, class of 1972, Kevin joined the United States Navy Feb. 2, 1973, and was honorably discharged Feb. 1, 1977. During his service, he was stationed at Naval Air Station Pensacola. He received the National Defense Service Medal; Good Conduct Award.

After returning to Oklahoma City, Kevin began working for Oklahoma Natural Gas Company. Kevin married Cheryl Ann Quigley, May 19, 1983 in Norman. They moved to Ardmore, where he finished his 18 years with ONG. He later worked for Air Gas Mid South as a route sales delivery representative for 10 years.

Kevin, aka “Harris” or “Poppy,” enjoyed many activities, including trips to Florida with his family, spending time at Lake Murray, playing darts with friends, and OU football. He especially loved anything that included his grandkids. He was of the Catholic faith.

Survivors include his beloved wife Cheryl of Ardmore, his daughters, Courtney Harris of Davis; Allison Curry and wife Amy Renfro of Ft. Worth; son Joshua Saladin and wife Elizabeth of Choctaw; grandchildren, Daxx Deen, Greyson Renfro, Maddie and Macie Saladin; his brother Michael Harris and wife B. J. of Jacksonville, Fla.; and his sister Kathryn Harris of Norman. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services entrusted to Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory. Words of comfort to the family may be sent online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.