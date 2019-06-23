Funeral services for John P. Brawley, Jr. will be 2 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 in the Craddock Memorial Chapel with Rev. Jim Duck and Rev. Dwain Duck officiating. Interment will be at Crinerville Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be Sunday from 6-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

John was born Dec. 1, 1929, in Boyd, Texas to John P. Brawley, Sr. and Lucy (Richardson) Brawley. He passed from this life on June 19, 2019, in Lone Grove at the age of 89. He and Patricia S. Clem were married on Sept. 6, 1947, in Carson City, Nev. John enjoyed his construction business and sharing that knowledge with others. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He liked traveling the U.S. with his wife Patricia in their motorhome. In his younger years he enjoyed being a pilot and flew his friends and family all over Silicon Valley. John always had a hug for everyone and gave a very firm handshake.

He was preceded in death by his parents John and Lucy Brawley, son; Roger Brawley, sister; Juanita Hulbert.

John is survived by his wife Patricia of the home son; Ed Brawley, daughter; Debbie Brawley, six grandkids, 13 great-grandkids and numerous other family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Deric Brawley, Jacob Brawley, Eric Brawley, Jimmie Brawley, Andon Riggs, B.J. Riggs, Ryan Eads, Chad Ellis. Honorary bearers will be Jim Schumacher, Rodney Lang, Eddie Brawley, Pate Ellis, Tyson Riggs, Dax Riggs, Elan Eads, Tyler Brawley, and Willie Brawley.

Online condolences may be made at craddockfuneralhome.com.