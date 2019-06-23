Garland Noah Pool, 88, went to be with Jesus on June 19, 2019. He was born Jan. 14, 1931, in Marietta to Grady Reuben and Lallie Dee (Sloan) Pool. He married LaWasson Matthews in 1960 and became the proud and loving father of David Paul and John Mark Pool. Cremation Services are under the direction of Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Garland was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Wayne (Ethyln) Pool and M. Glen (Christine) Pool and an infant sister, Edith Pool.

Survivors include his beloved wife, LaWasson; two sons, David (Kathleen) Pool and Mark (Brenda) Pool; a grandson, Taylor (Ruth) Pool; two granddaughters, Rebecca Jim and Bethany (Adam) Beahm; niece, Glenna (Mike) Huddleston; and four great-grandchildren.

A gathering of family and friends will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Falconhead Resort Chapel, Burneyville.

