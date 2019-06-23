Coy Dwain Beller, 73, of Tulsa, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, surrounded by family. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Hillcrest Memorial Park of Ardmore.

Coy was born at Pauls Valley on Oct. 13, 1945, the youngest of six children born to Arthur “Howard” and Rossie (Covel) Beller. He was raised mainly in Norman, near the University of Oklahoma which became his passion of OU football. He would wake up on Saturday mornings to the sound of the OU Band and he knew it was going to be a great day. As a young teenager, he would hang out around the OU stadium and “helped” sell tickets for the home games. In 1963, Coy met and married the late Flora Price. From this marriage three daughters were born: Melinda, Melissa and Melody. In 1965, Coy completed barber college and worked as a barber until his passing. Over the years he owned and operated several barber shops in the Norman, Ardmore, and Duncan areas. His last one “Coy’s 71st Barber Shop” was in Tulsa, where he had lived the last several years of his life. He never lost his passion for OU sports. His biggest passion in life was his grandkids and great-grandkids, he could talk about them all day long.

Coy is survived by his daughters: Melinda Boyer and husband, Johnny, Melissa Aycox and husband, John, all of Ardmore and Melody Sandefur and husband, Alan, of Madill. His sisters, Norma Davis of Yukon and Bernice Loyd of Rush Springs. Eight grandkids, nine great-grand kids, several special nieces and nephews, and many special friends.

Serving as pallbearers will be John Aycox, Kaleb Aycox, Johnny Boyer, Jordan Boyer, Wil Simpson, Chris Smith, and Nick Tubbs. Honorary pallbearers will be his great-grandchildren.

