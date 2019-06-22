A Pottawatomie County sheriff's deputy who was in the right place at the right time when conducting a traffic stop Friday morning helped reunite an Oklahoma man with his family.

Undersheriff Travis Palmer said an ordinary traffic stop along U.S. 177 south of Tecumseh turned into much more.

As the deputy awaited driver license and other information from dispatchers about the man behind the wheel, it was discovered a Silver Alert was being issued for that missing person, a 69-year-old man with an address in Owasso, Palmer said.

Deputies contacted the man's family and took him to the sheriff's office, where they made him coffee and kept him company until his family arrived to pick him up, Palmer said.