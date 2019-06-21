Friday

The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:


Washington County Sheriff’s Office


June 19


• David Lee Blankenship, 35, on charges of service failure to appear warrant


• Victor Alfonzo Gomez, 26, on charges of current vehicle tag required and driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked


• Dustin Ray West, 32, on charges of service failure to appear warrant


Bartlesville Police Department


June 19


• Dennis Ray Culver Jr., 49, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked and mandatory use of seat belts required


• Tina Renay Link, 39, on charges of defective equipment on vehicle and driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked


• Carlos Perales, 20, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked and following too closely


• Dustin Lynn Robbins, 38, on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol